Mississippi man says an alleged DWI crash involving an EBRSO captain left him unable to work

BATON ROUGE - A former East Baton Rouge Sheriff's captain is accused of driving drunk and crashing into another driver on South Choctaw Drive.

According to Baton Rouge police, the crash happened on July 12. Officers at the scene filed a report stating that Sheriff's Captain Andrew Stevens' account of the crash did not match the evidence in the damage to each vehicle. The report also states Stevens appeared to be impaired at the scene.

The other driver, Charles Scott, described the moment of impact.

"He turned right into me, and I was like, no, no, no. Then bam, I snatched the wheel at the last second and I think that's what saved me," Scott said.

Scott told WBRZ he thought he might die that night. Photos taken after the crash show extensive damage to the front of Scott's truck, damage he says makes it undriveable and leaves him without reliable transportation.

"Split my rim in two, all airbags exploded, it was frightening," Scott said.

Scott said he also suffered a concussion and back injuries in the crash.

"I can't go back to work until I get cleared by a doctor, and nobody's cleared me yet," Scott said.

Investigators said Stevens told officers at the scene that he did not drink, then later refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. The report also shows Stevens tried to leave the hospital before officers collected his blood for testing.

Stevens was issued a misdemeanor summons for driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, and failure to maintain control.

After Stevens' arrest, the sheriff's office said he was placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson said that is when Stevens decided to retire.