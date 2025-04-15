75°
Missing Lafayette children found safe; endangerment alert canceled

3 hours 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 7:59 AM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police canceled an endangered/missing child advisory two missing boys were found safe. 

Both children were discovered missing from their home on Bridgeway Drive in Lafayette around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They were found safe shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

