Missing Lafayette children found safe; endangerment alert canceled
LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police canceled an endangered/missing child advisory two missing boys were found safe.
Both children were discovered missing from their home on Bridgeway Drive in Lafayette around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They were found safe shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
