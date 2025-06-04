82°
Miss Louisiana pageant is just around the corner - 2une In speaks with 2024 winner
BATON ROUGE - With the 2025 Miss Louisiana pageant just around the corner, 2une In took the opportunity to check in with the 2024 Miss Louisiana winner, Olivia Grace George.
George talked about her experience being Miss Louisiana and what goes in to preparing for such a big competition.
Miss Louisiana 2025 is being held in Monroe from June 19 to 21.
Miss Louisiana pageant is just around the corner - 2une In speaks...
