Microsoft readies Windows 10 update, answers critics

3 years 2 months 4 days ago Wednesday, June 29 2016 Jun 29, 2016 June 29, 2016 10:34 AM June 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

SAN FRANCISCO - As Windows 10 approaches its first birthday, Microsoft is adding new features - giving its Cortana digital assistant more capabilities and offering people new ways to sign into websites and apps without passwords.

The company is also changing the wording of notices it sends to users of previous versions, following complaints that it was too aggressive in pushing them to get the free Windows 10 upgrade.

Microsoft's "Anniversary Update," scheduled for release Aug. 2, is free for anyone who already has Windows 10. Users of previous Windows versions must download the current version of Windows 10 by July 29 or pay $119 after that.

