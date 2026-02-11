76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metro Council votes to remove item from agenda that would take indicted member off board

56 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 February 11, 2026 5:38 PM February 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday to take an item off its agenda that would remove Councilman Cleve Dunn from his role on the Greater Baton Rouge Airport Commission.

Councilman Dwight Hudson, who submitted the measure, said he introduced it due to an "alleged breach of fiduciary duty, based on documentation from a felony indictment." The measure was listed as an introduction for the Feb. 11 meeting.

The vote was 9-1, with Hudson voting against taking the item off the agenda.

Trending News

Dunn was indicted on counts of bribery and money laundering, along with public contract fraud, illegal split commission of commodities and malfeasance in office. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days