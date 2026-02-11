76°
Metro Council votes to remove item from agenda that would take indicted member off board
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday to take an item off its agenda that would remove Councilman Cleve Dunn from his role on the Greater Baton Rouge Airport Commission.
Councilman Dwight Hudson, who submitted the measure, said he introduced it due to an "alleged breach of fiduciary duty, based on documentation from a felony indictment." The measure was listed as an introduction for the Feb. 11 meeting.
The vote was 9-1, with Hudson voting against taking the item off the agenda.
Dunn was indicted on counts of bribery and money laundering, along with public contract fraud, illegal split commission of commodities and malfeasance in office.
