74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metro council votes down proposal to ban balloon releases

1 hour 41 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 7:01 PM April 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  Parish officials won't back a proposal to ban balloon releases in East Baton Rouge. 

The proposed ordinance was one of a handful of items discussed at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting. Councilmembers voted 6-4 to kill the proposal.

Trending News

The idea to ban such displays, which are common at vigils and memorials, was introduced at the council earlier this month. Those who supported the ban argued that the balloons create litter across the parish, potentially harming the environment and animals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days