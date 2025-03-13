Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council fails to vote on BRAVE Cave settlements; victims' attorneys call offers insulting
“A child was hit in the face with a taser. An officer was given five days for doing that. Another child is the last to be stripped searched, sexually assaulted. $40,000, really? Really?" Thompson said.
The council went into executive session. When the council exited executive session, it voted to delete two of the six offer of judgements from the agenda. The council was unable to get to the remaining items before the meeting ended.
“If a victim rejects an offer of judgment, let’s say the judgements for five dollars. And that victim gets 4.99, that means that victim will be on the hook that if this council votes on that offer of judgement… that victim will be on the hook for all the attorneys fees, all the experts, basically being penalized for exercising her due process rights," attorney Ron Haley said.
WBRZ also reached out to the parish attorney about the settlements who said he would not comment on pending litigation.
