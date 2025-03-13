Metro Council fails to vote on BRAVE Cave settlements; victims' attorneys call offers insulting

BATON ROUGE - Making amends for victims of the Brave Cave was on the agenda for the EBR Metro Council meeting Wednesday night. The attorneys for the victims calling the offer of judgements on the agenda "an insult."

On Wednesday afternoon, the attorneys for the victims, along with religious leaders and social justice leaders, spoke ahead of the Metro Council meeting, saying there's been little communication between the attorneys and the city-parish. Attorney Ryan Thompson said it is near impossible to put a price tag on pain, but the $90,000 being offered to Brave Cave victim Ternell Brown is nowhere close.

Brown was upset at the situation.

“No one. No one reached out. Not the chief of police. The prior or the current. Not the mayor, the prior or the current. None of you guys. No one ever apologized or gave us anything," Brown said.

The victims range in ages and the offer of judgements range as well.