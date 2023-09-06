Metal detectors, clear bag policy coming to West Baton Rouge high school football games

PORT ALLEN - Fans attending football games in West Baton Rouge Parish can expect enhanced security measures like metal detectors and a new clear bag policy.

Changes were announced during a press conference Tuesday following a deadly shooting at the first home game of the year.

Sept. 1, Brusly High student Ja'Kobe Queen was shot to death during halftime of the Port Allen and Brusly football game. Detectives with the sheriff's office wouldn't give many details, but said that it stemmed from a previous altercation that may have started on social media.

An ambulance was not present during the game, but officials say it is too hard to tell if an EMT team on the sidelines would have saved the 15-year-old's life.

A spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance tells WBRZ they had a unit scheduled for the game, but it was busy running calls. They offer units for free during community games, if they are not working already.

LHSAA does not require an ambulance to be on the field, but does require each principal have a safety and security plan.

WBRSS does have a contract with Oschner to have medical personell on the sideline for athletic injuries.