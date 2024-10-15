Medical marijuana industry to hold second annual gala to raise money for patient access to medicine

BATON ROUGE - One of Louisiana's two medical marijuana cultivators will host its second annual gala to raise money to enhance patient access to the drug.

Ilera Holistic Healthcare is one of two of the state's licensed cultivators and the host of Tuesday night's gala. The gala will raise money for Patient Access to Medicine, a program that partners with healthcare providers to get patients legal access to medical marijuana if they need it.

Patients can apply for assistance from the PAM program through its application here.

The gala will be hosted at the Old State Capitol from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..