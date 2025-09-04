McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year tradition

BATON ROUGE — One of the biggest high school rivalries in Baton Rouge is being renewed Thursday night when McKinley High and Capitol High face off in the Downtown Showdown.

The rivalry has been thriving for more than seven decades, with the most recent matchup ending in McKinley winning 44-7.

On Wednesday, players and coaches held a joint news conference ahead of the matchup.

Capitol quarterback Camren Wilson said that he hopes the Lions get their bragging rights this time.

"When I see other alumni be so hype and pumped up about it. It really gets me, like I am really a part of this now," Wilson said.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.