89°
Latest Weather Blog
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year tradition
BATON ROUGE — One of the biggest high school rivalries in Baton Rouge is being renewed Thursday night when McKinley High and Capitol High face off in the Downtown Showdown.
The rivalry has been thriving for more than seven decades, with the most recent matchup ending in McKinley winning 44-7.
On Wednesday, players and coaches held a joint news conference ahead of the matchup.
Capitol quarterback Camren Wilson said that he hopes the Lions get their bragging rights this time.
"When I see other alumni be so hype and pumped up about it. It really gets me, like I am really a part of this now," Wilson said.
Trending News
The game starts at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street
-
THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Woman details concerning encounters with ex-BRPD officer awaiting sentencing
-
Good 2 Eat: Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans and Dr. Pepper Drumsticks
-
Southern alumna, New Orleans native produces, directs documentary about Katrina's legacy 20...
Sports Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...