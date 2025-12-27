66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
McKinley beats Capitol to advance to EBR Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals

Saturday, December 27 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - McKinley boys basketball held on to beat Capitol on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Bob Pettit EBR Boys Basketball Tournament.

McKinley 52, Capitol 49

Woodlawn, Madison Prep, and Scotlandville advanced to the semifinals on Sunday as well.

