Mayor Sid Edwards recommends East Baton Rouge residents be 'Red Stick Ready' as hurricane season starts

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards is encouraging residents of the parish to prepare for this year's hurricane season, which officially started Monday.

"We were so blessed last hurricane season," Edwards said in a visit to 2une In. "But it can pop up on you at any moment."

The mayor said that it's advised to "just be ready" in the event a powerful storm does sweep through the Capital region this hurricane season.

"Have your stuff in order, be ready to go, do all the things we recommend," he added.

He recommended residents visit the city-parish's Red Stick Ready website, which acts as a hub for all the information and supplies needed for hurricane season.