As 2026 hurricane season begins, GOHSEP breaks down key points to remember

BATON ROUGE - The Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun and will run through Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a below-normal season with a total of eight to 14 named storms. This year's storm names range from Arthur to Wilfred.

Even with a below-normal forecast, being prepared in the event of a weather emergency is key, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness told 2une In's Abigail Whitam on Monday.