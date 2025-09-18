Mayor-President's office, EBR Schools announce deal to stream select high school football games

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced Thursday that nine high school football games will be streamed live starting this week.

The games, streamed live through Mississippi-based Midsouth Broadcasting, will "extend the exposure of our student-athletes," Chad Germany, athletic director of EBRPSS Health and PE, said.

Each week, a featured game will be broadcast live on Midsouth Broadcasting’s Channel B, available via Roku, Amazon Fire TV (search “Midsouth Broadcasting” in the app store) or by streaming from any smart device at www.midsouth.tv.

In the week leading up to each broadcast, EBRPSS staff and Mayor Sid Edwards’ media team will visit the participating schools to conduct short interviews with coaches and players. These segments will be featured during that week’s broadcast,

which officials say allows students and coaches to share their stories.

The "EBR and Mayor Sid Edwards’ Game of the Week" broadcasts start Friday, Sept. 19, with McKinley High and Scotlandville High's matchup at Olympia Stadium. The following games will also be streamed:

- Sept. 25: Glen Oaks vs. Madison Prep

- Oct. 3: Northeast vs. Slaughter Charter

- Oct. 9: Tara vs. Broadmoor

- Oct. 16: Scotlandville vs. Woodlawn (at Scotlandville)

- Oct. 17: Capitol vs. Baker (at Memorial)

- Oct. 24: Istrouma vs. West Feliciana

- Oct. 31: Belaire vs. Tara

- Nov. 7: Liberty vs. Woodlawn