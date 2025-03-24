Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President Broome releases statement on recent deadly shootings
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Monday night regarding two recent shooting deaths that police say are related.
The fatal shootings took place last week on Florida Blvd. and Alaska Street.
Read the full statement below:
Trending News
"I commend the BRPD for its work on the investigation surrounding the two apparently related homicides in our community. I have confidence that they, along with the district attorney, will bring closure to this investigation. I have made available all possible city-parish resources requested by Interim Chief Jonny Dunnam to address these homicides, as well as the recent crimes we have seen in our neighborhoods over the past several weeks. Continued collaboration is taking place on all levels of law enforcement, including the sheriff's office and state police, to increase public safety in East Baton Rouge Parish. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones to senseless violence."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...