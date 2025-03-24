Mayor-President Broome releases statement on recent deadly shootings

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Monday night regarding two recent shooting deaths that police say are related.

The fatal shootings took place last week on Florida Blvd. and Alaska Street.

Read the full statement below:

"I commend the BRPD for its work on the investigation surrounding the two apparently related homicides in our community. I have confidence that they, along with the district attorney, will bring closure to this investigation. I have made available all possible city-parish resources requested by Interim Chief Jonny Dunnam to address these homicides, as well as the recent crimes we have seen in our neighborhoods over the past several weeks. Continued collaboration is taking place on all levels of law enforcement, including the sheriff's office and state police, to increase public safety in East Baton Rouge Parish. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones to senseless violence."