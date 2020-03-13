Masters golf tournament is postponed

AUGUSTA- Augusta National has announced that next month's Masters golf tournament will be postponed due to fears over the coronavirus.

The Masters was scheduled to be played April 9-12, and is now the the fifth straight tournament on the PGA tour schedule to be put off.

In a statement from Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, states the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."