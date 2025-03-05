64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala tickets available for 20th anniversary

BATON ROUGE - Tickets are available for the Manship Theatre's 20th Anniversary Red Carpet Gala as the theatre is celebrating its 20th year Wednesday.

The gala is set to take place Saturday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. This year's Gala features a fully catered reception followed by an exclusive performance from classical crossover star Matteo Bocelli.

More information is available here.

