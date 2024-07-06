89°
Mandeville Police fatally shoot man after he kills woman in front of officers

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MANDEVILLE - Mandeville Police officers shot a man who killed a woman in front of them on Friday evening. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Mandeville Police officers went to a home for a welfare check. Officers said they heard a woman screaming inside before she ran out of the house, saying that a man was threatening to kill her. 

Officials said the man followed the woman out of her house and shot her multiple times. An officer instructed him to drop his weapon before he was tased. Police said the man pointed his gun at the officer and a different Mandeville Police officer shot back. 

Both victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been disclosed.

The sheriff's office is investigating. 

