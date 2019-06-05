75°
Man wanted for stealing chainsaw from Home Depot
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking for a man who stole from a Home Depot store.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, on April 19 the man walked into the Baton Rouge store and left without paying for a $400 chainsaw.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the man can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.
