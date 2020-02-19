Man stabbed to death in New Orleans' Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS - A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in New Orleans' Central Business District.

According to WWL-TV, officials with the New Orleans Police Department say an unidentified man was attacked under the Interstate 10 overpass, near the intersection of Callliope and Baronne streets.

After the incident, the injured man fled to the 800th block of Howard Avenue. He collapsed there and was later found by first responders who rushed him to an area hospital.

But medical personnel say the man died from his wounds shortly after arriving at the hospital.

New Orleans police, who have yet to release information related to a suspect or motive, have launched an investigation into the attack and will update the public as they proceed with their analysis of the case.

WWL-TV reports that this fatal stabbing marks the 22nd homicide of the year in New Orleans.