Man reportedly crashed car into Prairieville home Sunday, arrested for DWI

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for DWI after he reportedly crashed into a house.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested Daniel Santora, 37, for second-offense DWI after he crashed into a home on Pascal Drive off Parker Road Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Santora was also arrested for reckless operation and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.