Man killed in motorcycle crash on Airline Highway Saturday night

ST. AMANT - A motorcyclist died after a wreck involving three vehicles on a major highway in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police reported the crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Airline Highway in St. Amant. Nicholas Lasseigne, 32, was killed in the crash.

Police said Lasseigne was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound and collided with stopped traffic on the highway. After rear-ending one vehicle, the motorcycle was struck by another vehicle heading southbound.

Lasseigne was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

No other injuries were reported.