Man found shot to death in Maringouin home
MARINGOUIN - Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old man was found dead in his home Tuesday.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said someone went to check on the man, who was found unresponsive at his home along LA-76 in Maringouin. Through investigation, deputies determined that the man had been shot and his death was declared a homicide.
Deputies have not yet released the name of the deceased. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553.
