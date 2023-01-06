Man arrested on child porn charges; web history showed dozens of sexual searches

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for two counts of pornography involving juveniles after investigators secured his IP address and found several damning web searches.

Officials arrested Cody Owens, 24, for two counts of pornography involving juveniles after he allegedly uploaded two pornographic videos to a chat messenger. Officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation were notified and secured his IP address, which led them to find Owens' search history.

The history showed dozens of damning searches; combined with the address and credit card information the Bureau was able to retrieve, the evidence ultimately led to Owens' arrest.

Owens was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and his bond has not yet been set.