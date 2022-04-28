Man arrested for lengthy extortion of previous employer

NEW ORLEANS - State police arrested a man after an investigation into his reported extortion uncovered blackmail and computer tampering.

Detectives began their investigation into 59-year-old Thomas Daquin on March 29. Daquin was reportedly terminated by his employer in late 2021 and, months later, began sending emails to his employer claiming that he had fallen multiple times down a staircase while working. The emails demanded a settlement for his pain and suffering.

Additionally, Daquin claimed he had witnessed his employer commit illegal acts and demanded the employer pay him $20,000 to keep him from reporting the crimes to a local school. No evidence was found to support his claims.

The investigation also revealed that, during the time of his employment, Daquin tampered with a computer he did not have permission to access and took several pictures of personal information.

Daquin was arrested April 27 and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on one count of extortion and one count of computer tampering.