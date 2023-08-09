Man arrested for attempted first-degree rape after allegedly assaulting two children

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of attempted first-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it had arrested Bryson Pitre, 23, for two counts of attempted first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery, and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Arrest documents read that officers were called to the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on June 16 after a 6-year-old girl alleged Pitre had tried to assault her using his "middle spot." The girl also said she had seen Pitre try to do something similar with her 3-year-old sister.

When officers asked Pitre about the allegations against him, he denied any accusations but reportedly fled.

Pitre was arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. As of Wednesday morning, no bond was set.