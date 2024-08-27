Man arrested for arson after sending roommate videos of himself lighting her things on fire

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for simple arson and battery of a police officer after his roommate said he sent her videos of himself setting her belongings on fire.

Officers arrested 18-year-old James Rivers on Monday after his roommate called the police on him. Rivers initially tried to flee from the police, and when they caught him and tried to put him in handcuffs, he swung his body and arms, injuring one of the officers.

The victim told officers during a follow-up interview Rivers allegedly had hit her several times in previous days, possibly breaking her arm.

Rivers was booked for second-degree battery, simple arson, battery of a police officer, and resisting a police officer.