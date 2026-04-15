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Man arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Baton Rouge last summer
BATON ROUGE — Fire investigators arrested a 20-year-old man accused of setting a car on fire last summer.
Damion T. Milton was taken into custody on April 15 on an aggravated arson charge.
Investigators say Damion T. Milton set a vehicle on fire in the 700 block of North 38th St. on July 28, 2025. He was arrested on Wednesday after the Louisiana Fugitive Task Force found him at his grandmother's home.
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Milton was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
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