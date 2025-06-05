93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for allegedly setting car on fire

55 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 1:43 PM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man Wednesday accused of simple arson after he allegedly set a vehicle on fire. 

Firefighters were called to a home on Plank Road Wednesday afternoon to respond to a 2011 Chevy Cruze that was in flames. Arson investigators were called to the scene and found the fire was intentionally set. 

Witnesses alleged Thomas Parker, 47, was the suspect. When investigators questioned him, they said he gave conflicting statements about his whereabouts when the fire happened. 

Trending News

Parker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days