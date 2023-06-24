Man arrested for allegedly punching, strangling girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly punched and strangled his girlfriend, before attempting to keep her and her mother from leaving their home.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Friday around 4 p.m.

Arrest records say 18-year-old Tristen Scully allegedly punched his girlfriend when she attempted to get him to leave her home. After the victim ran to a closet, Scully found her before attempting to strangle her. However, he stopped when the victim's mother entered the bedroom.

Upon seeing the mother, Scully allegedly threatened to hit her as well before trying to keep them from leaving. The victim was able to exit the bedroom and escape the residence.

Records say deputies observed bruising around the victim's neck.

Scully was charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.