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Man arrested following two May burglaries on Tuscaloosa Avenue in West Baton Rouge Parish

24 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 8:25 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with two burglaries that happened along Tuscaloosa Avenue in the northern part of West Baton Rouge Parish in late May, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said deputies identified 28-year-old Price Johnson, a resident of the area, as a suspect during the course of the investigation. Stolen property from both burglaries was later recovered at a residence connected to Johnson.

On Sunday, Johnson was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on two counts of simple burglary.

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He currently remains in custody.

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