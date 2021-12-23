Man arrested after stealing car with no fuel from Slidell gas station

SLIDELL - A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after stealing a car with no fuel while the owner was pumping gas.

Slidell Police Department said 31-year-old Arsenio Wells walked up to a man filling up his car at a Shell station on Old Spanish Trail around 4 p.m. and pulled out a gun, then stole the vehicle.

Officers said Wells did not realize the car was nearly empty when he got onto Interstate 10 toward New Orleans. Officers spotted Wells putting gas into the car at a gas station on Bullard Avenue.

Police said Wells took off and crashed on Read Boulevard, then got out of the car and attempted to run away.

Wells was arrested and charged with one count of carjacking.