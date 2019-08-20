Man arrested after lawn equipment, generator taken during burglary

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man following a July burglary.

According to the arrest report, on July 28 deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address on McCullough Road. At the scene, authorities discovered someone had burglarized a storage shed.

The victim said multiple items were stolen including lawn equipment, running boards for a Ford truck, and several pieces of stereo equipment. Records show a Predator 3500 Inverter Generator was also stolen from the rear of the victim's truck.

During the investigation, authorities were contacted by a person who claimed they knew someone in possession of a stolen generator. The suspect was identified as Joshua Williford.

Williford was allegedly trying to sell the generator for $550. When the man asked Williford where the generator came from, he said "don't worry about it."

Deputies later located Williford and arrested him for simple burglary.