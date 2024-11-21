59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing scene
ROBERT - A man wanted after a high speed chase where he fled the scene was arrested Thursday, according to the Hammond Police Department.
HPD said Christopher Delcambre, 50, led officers on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday. During the pursuit, a jet ski and trailer fell off the vehicle, nearly causing multiple accidents. He also struck a vehicle during the pursuit.
Trending News
Delcambre evaded police for several days until he was located off La. Highway 22 before noon Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project