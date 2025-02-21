Man arrested after Hammond Police drug raid that yielded 700 grams of marijuana, other drugs

HAMMOND — Police searched a Hammond home and arrested a man accused of dealing drugs on Friday.

Gregory Jackson, 30, was arrested on multiple drug charges after police found 700 grams of marijuana, Xanax, Adderall and other drugs in the Mooney Avenue home. Multiple guns were also found at the home.

Police said cash was also seized in the raid but was returned to Jackson.

Jackson is a convicted felon who was arrested for illegal use of a weapon and drug dealing. He was released from probation in 2019 and was prohibited from using a firearm.