Man arrested after attempting to discard weapon during short pursuit in Port Allen, officers say

PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested on Thursday by the Port Allen Police Department after allegedly attempting to discard a gun during a short pursuit.

According to the department, Ali Jones led officers on a short pursuit after failing to comply with a traffic stop. Officers said that while fleeing along Avenue C, Jones allegedly discarded a firearm from the vehicle before coming to a stop near 12th Street.

Officers later recovered the weapon, which was identified as a Glock handgun equipped with a "switch", an illegal component that converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

A search also revealed a digital narcotics scale and about 53 grams of marijuana, according to officers.

Jones was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Facility on various charges, including failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a machine gun and obstruction of justice.