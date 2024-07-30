87°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to vehicle, damaging another car
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly set a car on fire and damaged another vehicle.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Mills for aggravated arson. Detectives said he is suspected of setting a car on fire On July 3 at 3:20 a.m. along Old Hammond Highway. The car next to the vehicle was also damaged.
Trending News
Mills was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No water, no shelter when property owner give notices to leave
-
Man wanted for misappropriation of funds from Ponchatoula cemetery arrested after manhunt
-
Deer Run subdivision gets the green light from federal judge
-
BRPD arrests 61-year-old man in stabbing death
-
New data shows lack of ordered firearm returns for convicted domestic abusers