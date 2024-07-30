Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to vehicle, damaging another car

87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
24 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2024 Jul 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 7:18 PM July 30, 2024 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly set a car on fire and damaged another vehicle. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Mills for aggravated arson. Detectives said he is suspected of setting a car on fire On July 3 at 3:20 a.m. along Old Hammond Highway. The car next to the vehicle was also damaged. 

Mills was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

