Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to vehicle, damaging another car

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly set a car on fire and damaged another vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Mills for aggravated arson. Detectives said he is suspected of setting a car on fire On July 3 at 3:20 a.m. along Old Hammond Highway. The car next to the vehicle was also damaged.

Mills was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.