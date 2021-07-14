Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after accidentally shooting 14-year-old girl with stolen gun
LAPLACE - A man was arrested after accidentally shooting a teenage girl with a stolen gun.
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Da'Juan Waxter on July 13 after the shooting at a home on Fife Lane.
Deputies said when they entered the home, a 14-year-old female was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her back.
Investigators said the girl was sitting on the couch when Waxter fired a gun in another room. The bullet went through the wall and struck the girl in the back.
After firing the gun, deputies said Waxter left the house and threw it in a trash can outside.
During the investigation, police confirmed that the gun was reported stolen from Gonzales.
The girl was taken to a New Orleans hospital and released after treatment.
Waxter was charged with negligent injuring, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of weapons.
