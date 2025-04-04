Man accused of series of Bayou L'Ourse car burglaries booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center

NAPOLEONVILLE – A man already incarcerated in the St. Mary Parish Jail was moved to an Assumption Parish facility after deputies connected him to a series of Bayou L'Ourse car burglaries dating back to 2022.

Keon Carbin, 21, was moved to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on 11 counts of vehicle burglary.

In January 2022, Carbin was accused of burglarizing cars in the Griffin Court area. Surveillance video later linked a suspect vehicle to Carbin, which was later linked to burglaries in Gibson and Stephensville.

Carbin was arrested and held in the St. Mary Parish Jail before being released to Assumption Parish deputies on Thursday.

He remains incarcerated with a bond set at $275,000, deputies said.

Carbin is also wanted for burglary in Terrebonne Parish.