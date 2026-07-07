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Man accused of killing Denham Springs crossing guard during drunk driving crash pleads not guilty
DENHAM SPRINGS — A man accused of killing a Denham Springs crossing guard with his truck while driving drunk pleaded not guilty in a Livingston Parish courtroom Tuesday morning.
Darren Goudeau, 64, was arrested after he allegedly struck crossing guard Katy Wells outside Gray's Creek Elementary along Hwy. 16 in April.
He was arrested and booked on charges of vehicular homicide and first-offense DWI, the latter of which were later upgraded to a second-offense charge after it was learned he was previously arrested in a neighboring parish for DWI in September 2022.
Wells worked for Livingston Parish schools and the sheriff's office for 40 years, and was most recently a crossing guard for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary.
Goudeau is due back in court on Aug. 18.
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