41°
Latest Weather Blog
Major shake ups in Livingston Parish concerning the Library Board
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish council held its monthly meeting, and on the agenda was the potential removal of several Livingston Library Board Control Members.
This is in wake of a lot of controversy going on in the Livingston Libraries, including recent book bans and budget cuts that were made by the board.
The council ultimately voted to remove all board members and essentially "reset" the Control Board. Councilmembers each posed a new member of the Board to replace the ones ousted, and all nominations passed except for those representing Districts 5 and 9.
In the end, all members were ousted except for Larry Davis and Abby Crosby.
The Board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 21.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Winter storm plods into the Deep South, prompting states of emergency and...
-
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new...
-
Over 30 heat-related home fires in Baton Rouge in 2024
-
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
-
BESE meets with judges to help students overcome truancy
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 73-56 in SWAC home opener
-
LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee in a fourth quarter thriller, 89-87
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics is set to face three other top-10 teams...
-
No. 6 LSU women's basketball prepares for a tough test at No....
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow closing in on rebounding records