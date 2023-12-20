50°
LSUPD temporarily shuts down portion of Highland Road for investigation into reported stabbing

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A portion of Highland Road was shut down Wednesday evening by LSU Police officers during an investigation into a reported stabbing. 

"Highland Road is closed on campus for police activity. The scene is safe, a suspect is in custody. Avoid the area," an LSU emergency alert sent out at 6:39 p.m. said. Nearly 40 minutes later, LSU said Highland re-opened and the scene was safe. 

The nature of the arrest was unclear. Sources told WBRZ officers were responding to a reported stabbing. 

