76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child

1 hour 15 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 23 2022 Sep 23, 2022 September 23, 2022 6:52 AM September 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child.

LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.

Boutte posted on his Instagram Thursday night saying that his son had been born and that he was "beyond blessed," and "wasn't nervous at all."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days