LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child

BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child.

LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.

Boutte posted on his Instagram Thursday night saying that his son had been born and that he was "beyond blessed," and "wasn't nervous at all."