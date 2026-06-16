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LSU women's basketball's 2027 SEC opponents unveiled
BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball's slate of SEC home and away opponents has been unveiled for the 2027 season.
LSU will host Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, while the Lady Tigers will go on the road to face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.
LSU will play Auburn at both home and on the road.
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The SEC's regular season ends with the 2027 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament being held for the 10th time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The tournament runs from March 3 to March 7.
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