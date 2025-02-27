LSU women's basketball projected as #7 overall seed, trip to Spokane for NCAA post-season

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger women's basketball program was projected as a two seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee latest projection of the field still three weeks out.

UCLA, Texas, Southern California and Notre Dame as the No. 1 seeds in the final top 16 reveal.

The Tigers were projected in the Spokane Regional 1 matched up with host and top-seed UCLA, North Carolina and Kansas State.

Birmingham Regional 2 included Texas, NC State, TCU and Ohio State. Spokane Regional 3 included Southern California, UConn, Duke and Kentucky. Birmingham Regional 4 includes Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

“There are so many key matchups this week as the regular season concludes and that combined with the upcoming conference tournaments will have a significant impact on selection and seeding,” said Derita Dawkins, Arkansas assistant vice chancellor and deputy director of athletics and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “Teams still have the opportunity to solidify or add to their resumes as we head towards Selection Sunday in 18 days.”

UCLA, 27-1 overall and 15-1 in the Big Ten Conference, earned the No. 1 overall seed position. The Bruins only defeat this season came against cross-town rival Southern California, losing 71-60 on Feb. 13.

The top 16 teams announced during both reveals have no bearing on the final 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Sunday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Regional play in Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) will take place March 28-31, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games March 28 and two March 29. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 30 and one on March 31.

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four will be played April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 27 – Top 16 Ranking*

UCLA Texas Southern California Notre Dame South Carolina UConn LSU NC State TCU North Carolina Duke Tennessee Oklahoma Kentucky Kansas State Ohio State

Regional Assignments

SPOKANE 1 (Friday-Sunday)

1 – UCLA

2 – LSU

3 – North Carolina

4 – Kansas State

BIRMINGHAM 2

1 – Texas

2 – NC State

3 – TCU

4 – Ohio State

SPOKANE 3

1 – Southern California

2 – UConn

3 – Duke

4 – Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM 4

1 – Notre Dame

2 – South Carolina

3 – Tennessee

4 – Oklahoma

*Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Wednesday, February 26.