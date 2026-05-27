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LSU to kickoff Lane Kiffin's inaugural season with three straight night games
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will play three straight night games to start Lane Kiffin's inaugural season with the Tigers.
The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that LSU's Week 2 game against Louisiana Tech will be at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley and will air on SEC Network+.
ESPN's College Gameday is set to come to Baton Rouge in Week 1 to watch LSU play Clemson. That game will also start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on WBRZ.
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In Week 3, the Tigers will head to Oxford, Mississippi, for a highly anticipated matchup against Kiffin's former school, Ole Miss. The Rebels' chance for revenge will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will also air on WBRZ.
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