LSU summer camp gives Louisiana high schoolers hands-on teaching experience

BATON ROUGE — A summer camp at LSU for high school students interested in becoming teachers wrapped up on Friday.

The Department of Education's "Aspiring Educators Summer Academy" is a week-long course that gives students hands-on classroom experience.

The camp teaches leadership skills and gives students a chance to meet current teachers and network with other aspiring educators.

"It's really cool seeing the kids having fun with each other, making friendships that you wouldn't really expect normally," summer camp coach Alan Trahan said. "And by the end of this week, they're all loving teaching. They're all fired up."