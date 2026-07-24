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LSU student faces false police report charge after allegedly faking armed robbery
BATON ROUGE — A reported armed robbery near Coates Hall at LSU turned out to be false, according to investigators.
LSU sent an emergency text notification to students and staff on July 20 at 5:40 p.m., advising them to avoid the area after an armed robbery was reported near Coates Hall.
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Police now say the alleged victim made up the story because he lost his wallet and didn't want to tell his parents. He's now facing a charge of filing a false police report.
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