LSU softball remains undefeated after run ruling Southern Miss and Nicholls Saturday

Image courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 5/6 LSU softball took on Southern Miss and Nicholls in a Saturday double header at Tiger Park.

Things didn't start so great for the Tigers as freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener gave up her first homerun of the season. Southern Miss took a 3-0 lead early in the game.

The Tigers responded offensively. Senior Danieca Coffey hit her first homerun of the season deep over the right field wall to tie the game up at 3. LSU would later trail when the Golden Eagles plate two in the fourth inning.

However, the Tigers had an answer every time. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to run rule the Golden Eagles 12-5.

In their next game against Nicholls, it was more of the same for LSU. Nicholls got out to a 2-0 lead in the first from a 2 RBI double, but the Tigers were able to respond.

LSU hit back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the game by the end of the first inning, and they took the lead in the second when Maci Bergeron hit a 3 RBI double to center field.

The Tigers were leading 8-2 in the third inning when they loaded the bases and Tori Edwards stepped into the batter's box.

Edwards hit a grand slam to left field to put this game away with a score of 12-2. LSU run ruled the Colonels in five innings of work.