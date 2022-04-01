LSU softball falls to No. 8 Kentucky in game one 5-3

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team had a 3-1 lead, but the Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth, and one in the seventh, to give them a 5-3 win in game one. The Tigers fall to 22-13, and 3-4 in conference play.

Shelbi Sunseri led the Tigers offensively, hitting a home run in the fourth. She also pitched five innings, giving up four runs with two strikeouts.

LSU will look to bounce back tomorrow in their "Teal Game," promoting awareness of ovarian cancer. The first pitch is at 5 p.m. on ESPN.