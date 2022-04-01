59°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball falls to No. 8 Kentucky in game one 5-3
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team had a 3-1 lead, but the Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth, and one in the seventh, to give them a 5-3 win in game one. The Tigers fall to 22-13, and 3-4 in conference play.
Shelbi Sunseri led the Tigers offensively, hitting a home run in the fourth. She also pitched five innings, giving up four runs with two strikeouts.
Trending News
LSU will look to bounce back tomorrow in their "Teal Game," promoting awareness of ovarian cancer. The first pitch is at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State COVID task force halts efforts due to falling case numbers
-
Dipping into oil reserves could be more about political gain than cutting...
-
Neighbor to BREC park finds critters, requests more cleanup
-
Newly proposed law aims to keep violent offenders in jail
-
Construction on new College Drive flyover in full swing
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate